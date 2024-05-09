Teresa Giudice Reveals How Taylor Swift Pic Happened at Coachella (Exclusive)

Instagram

Teresa Giudice sad down with “Extra’s” Billy Bush to dish on the new season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Of course, we had to ask about her recent Coachella run-in with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!

Teresa told Billy, “She was right next to me, and my husband was like, ‘Babe, that's Taylor Swift.’ I'm like, ‘I know.’ So, I asked her for a picture and she was really sweet.”

Her kids were excited for her, too! “Yes, yes they were like, you know, they were excited.”

Her castmate Jennifer Aydin also loves Taylor. Teresa said, "I'm like, ‘I have to get this picture for Jennifer because she, like, loves Taylor Swift.'"

Teresa shared how it all went down, explaining, "I said to [Taylor], ‘Do you know who I am?’ and she said, ‘Yeah.' So I said, 'Can we take a picture?' We took a picture, and that was it.”

She said of Taylor and Travis, who was with her, “They were having a great time… Everybody was doing their own thing — dancing, listening to Ice Spice — so we were watching Ice Spice. She was awesome. And Justin Bieber and Hailey were right there, too. They're a beautiful couple."

As for “RHONJ,” Teresa made it very clear that "the chapter is closed" between her and her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa, saying flatly, “We don’t speak.”

Billy commented, “But everyone speaks about you.”

Teresa replied, “Yes. Why, Billy? Why?”

Billy answered, “Because you’re the queen bee.”

Giudice went on, “They're always coming after me. I'm, like, always like, but you know I'm still standing — I'm standing strong.”

Teresa later added about Joe and Melissa, “Have you heard the saying ‘never go against the family’? I stand by that. I'm a loyal person, and when someone's not loyal to me, that's it.”

She also teased, "Keep watching this season, something else comes out which, you know, not shocking."

Billy asked Teresa with all the new faces to the franchise, “Why wouldn't they just totally kiss your butt?”

She explained, “Danielle and I were, I’ll say that we were good. Rachel fell into the trap of listening to other people, as you could see. That came out of nowhere what happened at the reunion last year. I'm like, 'What?' They're like, 'Your husband contacted John's ex in prison.' I'm like, 'What?'"

She continued, “The reporter from The Sun contacted Fuda's ex and she asked her — because you know everybody loves to write about Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas — so she contacted the ex and asked, ‘Did Luis Ruelas ever contact you?’ and she's like, 'No.' So that reporter from The Sun put that out there also. So I was like thank you to that reporter, because she loves writing about me. I get a lot of clicks. Click, click, click."

Billy asked where Fuda and Luis stand now. “You have to watch the season to see how it plays out," Teresa teased.

As for Teresa and Luis, they are still in the honeymoon phase ahead of their second anniversary.

Giudice shared, “He just sent me 333 roses because I have a tattoo here, 333… My number is 333 because my mom gave me signs of threes after she passed away.”

She said of seeing the 333 sign from her mom, “Usually, Luis sees it and then he tells me, so I feel like my mom's going through Luis.”

Teresa shared, “He's really romantic… I never knew Latinos were so passionate.”



Billy asked her about the super tease for the show where it seems there is an issue over money with Luis.

The reality star insisted, “No, like, he doesn't touch my money. That's so funny. That's another lie that Margaret's putting out there… My money is my money and Luis’ money’s my money. He doesn't even know how much I make.”

She added, “Her actions are pathetic... She puts out these lies. She has no storyline, so she's obsessed with me and Luis, and she keeps putting these lies out there, which is fine. She wants to make me her storyline, that's okay."

As for John Fuda calling her a “has-been,” Teresa said, “Please, I’ve been here... Another one that put another lie out there, and now he's probably kicking himself... He's the one that opened up the can of worms and now they're eating him alive."

She continued, "He put a lie out there about my husband. Do you remember how he brought the enveloped to the reunion and never took anything out of it?"

So, who is she good with? Teresa said, “I'm good with Jennifer, I'm good with Dolores, I'm good with Jackie, I'm good with Fessler, good with Danielle.”

Billy wondered, “When this season is over, do you feel vindicated?”

Teresa revealed, “Yes.” She added, "I just want everyone to see the truth. I'm all about the truth, not lies."