‘RHONJ’ Star Margaret Josephs Wants Nothing to Do with Teresa Giudice (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs stepped out for the BILT Rewards Winter House Party in NYC.

“Extra” spoke with Margaret, who discussed the “shift in relationships” in the new season and finding out who her real friends are.

"It is a little odd to me, but I think that happens in friendships and some people who I thought were my friends just really aren't and not the people I thought they were," she said.

When asked if she was talking about Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret replied, "I don't think I need to say any names, but I think you know who I'm talking about."

She also teased, “I think people are going to enjoy the season. I think changes and the shifts are fun to watch.”

Margaret no longer has a bond with Teresa Giudice, saying, “I think we did when I first met her. I think she didn’t understand who I was… Think some lines were crossed. I don’t really want anything to do with her.”

Josephs wishes “no ill will” toward Giudice but emphasized, “our paths are not meant to be together.”

While Margaret isn’t on good terms with Teresa, she’s in a “better place” with Jennifer Aydin.