Lisa Rinna Reveals Recent Reunion with Some ‘RHOBH’ Ladies (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario met up with Lisa Rinna in NYC’s Central Park to celebrate her new movie “Mommy Meanest” and give some deserving moms Rinna Beauty products for Mother’s Day!

After exiting “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” last year, Rinna immediately dove into acting.

She quipped, “Thank God!”

While she’s no longer on the reality show, she did just meet up with some of the ladies.

Lisa isn’t watching the show, but noted, “I see my girls still… I just had a dinner with four of them and we had a ball. No one knows about it until I just told you.”

Lisa isn’t revealing who was part of the dinner and we probably won’t be able to find out since the ladies “didn’t take any photos.”

She elaborated, “There was four of us at the table and that’s all I’m going to say.”

Rinna is having “so much fun” with acting, so it looks like she won’t be returning to “RHOBH” any time soon.

In “Mommy Meanest,” Rinna plays a wicked mom, who is cyberbullying her own daughter with vicious texts.

Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin is also co-starring in the movie, but doesn’t play her daughter.

Lisa commented, “She never wanted to be an acor and now that she’s acting, I think it’s just in her blood, I really do. She’s a real natural so it’s exciting.”

Acting aside, Lisa is also a businesswoman with her own beauty brand Rinna Beauty. She said, “It’s just so much fun. I love what I do. I’m very passionate as you know and I’m hands-on. I don’t just put my name to something.”