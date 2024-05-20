Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Enjoy Date Night on Anniversary Weekend

Getty Images

Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan Markle, 42, were spotted on a date night Saturday.

The sighting came one day before they celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary.

Tatler reports the couple enjoyed dinner at Lucky’s steakhouse in Montecito, California, with friends Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy.

Getty Images

Brian is the CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Tracy is a fashion designer. The two couples were just spotted together in January at the "Bob Marley: One Love" premiere in Kingston, Jamaica.

Tracy was also one of the recipients when Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard brand recently sent out those limited-edition jars of strawberry jam.

Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding took place May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where thousands of well-wishers gathered to celebrate the couple.

Prince Harry chose his brother William to be his best man, while his father Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle.

A-list guests attending the nuptials included Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, James Corden, Serena Williams, and some of Markle's “Suits” co-stars: Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty,and Rick Hoffman. Harry also invited ex-girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.