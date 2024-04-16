Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard is dropping its first product!

The bougie lifestyle brand just made a splash on social media after gifting Markle’s friends with jars of jam.

Photos posted on Instagram Stories show glass jars adorned with the American Riviera Orchard logo and topped with a decorative cloth tied with a string.

Instagram

Delfina Blaquier, an Argentine socialiate married to Prince Harry’s friend Nacho Figueras, shared photos of the preserves on her Instagram Stories.

She held up the jar for the camera and wrote, “Strawberry 🍓 jam makes me happy,” adding, “And I ❤️ your jam @americanrivieraorchard.”

Blaquier added a second post of the jelly on toast.

Instagram

She also posted a second snap of the jam spread on a piece of toast, neatly plated with sliced strawberries.

Designer Tracy Robbins also received a jar, sharing on her Stories, “Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure i’m sharing with anyone :).”

She gushed, “Thank you M!” and included a white heart emoji.

Tracy included another photo as she held up the jar and wrote, “Breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter.”

Back in March, Meghan returned to Instagram for the first time in five years to launch the new brand.