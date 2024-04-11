Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have more Netflix projects in the pipeline!

Deadline reports the couple are in “early stages” of production on two shows.

One nonfiction series, executive produced by Markle, will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertainment and friendship.”

The second show intends to “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo,” which Harry has played for much of his life.

“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” a press release stated.

A release date for both series have not yet been announced.

In February, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria revealed that the couple had some projects in development. He said, “They have a couple of unscripted things they're working on with Brandon [Reigg]. And they actually have like a bunch of development. They have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they're working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie's great."

Years ago, the pair signed a multiyear deal with the streaming giant.

In December 2022, Harry and Meghan gave an in-depth look into their lives in the docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” which became the biggest debut for a documentary on Netflix.

Meghan and Harry’s production company Archewell Productions is also working with Netflix on an adaptation of Carley Fortune’s romantic book “Meet Me at the Lake.”