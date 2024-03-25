YouTube/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly blindsided by Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

The Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah, explained, "It is understood that Kate's cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan."

A source also told the paper that Harry and Meghan found out "from television, at the same time as the public."

After learning of the news, the couple told People in a statement, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship added that Harry tried reaching out to William after Kate’s public announcement.

“Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William, after learning of Kate’s cancer,” Shipp posted on X. “Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law, but did so privately. It [is] not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”

Prior to Kate’s video message on Friday, there was speculation about her health. She had abdominal surgery in January and wasn’t seen for months.

During that time, an insider told People that Harry and Meghan were out of the loop on any information about her condition.

"They are aware of everything that goes on back in England, but are being left out of any details regarding Kate," the source explained, adding, "There is clearly no trust.”