Harry & Meghan Have Reached Out Directly to William & Kate (Report)

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle immediately lent public support to Kate Middleton after she announced her cancer battle — but have they also reached out privately to Kate and Prince William amid an ongoing family rift?

According to a report by Chris Ship, ITV's royal correspondent, Harry and Megan were in touch with William and Kate privately.

As for the form of the contact, Ship writes, "It not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support."

Kate confirmed on Friday that her January 16 surgery, thought at the time not to have been related to a cancerous condition, had led to the discovery of cancer. In a direct-to-camera video, the ailing Princess reassured listeners that she is doing well, and that she is beginning chemotherapy following a long convalescence from "major abdominal surgery."

She has not specified the type of cancer she is battling.

In the wake of her announcement, which shocked the world — and threw conspiracy theorists for a loop — Kate received warm and public support from her whole family, including from Harry and Meghan.

Harry and Megan told CNN, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Buckingham Palace had earlier shared with People magazine that King Charles III was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.”

Her brother James Middleton also shared his love on Instagram with a childhood photo and message, “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️.”