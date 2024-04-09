Getty Images

King Charles and Prince Harry might not have been on the best of terms over the past few years, but could that change this summer?

Sources told Page Six that Charles might be trying to mend their relationship by inviting Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle so he can be reunited with his grandkids Archie and Lilibet.

They said, “I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short.”

Charles is currently battling cancer and Archie is about to turn 5 in May.

“Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion,” the insider went on. “If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”

Charles has only met Lilibet once, when the royals celebrated Queen Elizabeth at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

At the time, a source told the outlet, “It was a fantastic visit and, of course, the king was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time.”

When news broke about Charles’ cancer diagnosis, Harry immediately flew to the U.K.

In February, “Good Morning America’s” Will Reeve caught up with Harry in Canada to talk about the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations, and he also inquired about his dad.

Reeve asked how Harry learned of Charles’ diagnosis, and Harry said, “I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.”

He continued, “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

As for the outlook on Charles’ health, Harry insisted, “That stays between me and him.”

The prince did, however, venture to say the diagnosis could bring the family closer amid an ongoing royal rift.