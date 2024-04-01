Prince William & Kate Middleton Skip Public Easter Services as She Battles Cancer

Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton were missing among the royals at Windsor Castle on Sunday for the Easter church service.

The couple skipped the annual event amid Kate’s battle with cancer and chemotherapy treatments.

Previously, The Telegraph reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children — George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5 — are on Easter break, and that the family would be spending the school holiday at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, near Sandringham Estate.

While they celebrated privately, many other royals did attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

King Charles III, who is also battling cancer, was there with wife Queen Camilla.

People, however, reports that as a health precaution, the couple sat apart from other patrons once inside the service and skipped post-service events.

A royal source told the magazine that Charles’ health is "progressing well" and that doctors are “optimistic.”