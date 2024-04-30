‘As the World Turns’ Alums Cady McClain & Jon Lindstrom Split

Getty Images

“As the World Turns” co-stars Cady McClain, 54, and Jon Lindstrom, 66, are over after 10 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, the couple said on Instagram, “We are taking this opportunity to make a short statement about our relationship status. It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we’ve taken some time apart. After serious consideration we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage.”

“We remain friends and wish each other every happiness,” they added. “As people who work in the public eye, it can be difficult to have a private life. Regardless, we ask for your kind consideration in this matter.”

The two met on the set of “As the World Turns,” but didn’t tie the knot until they both exited the show.