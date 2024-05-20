Lionel Richie Says Daughter Sofia Is Having ‘Nervous Breakdown’ Before Baby (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Lionel Richie hit the red carpet for the “American Idol” season finale.

“Extra” spoke with Lionel, who is going to become a grandfather again since his daughter Sofia is expecting.

He joked that Sofia and her husband Elliot Grainge are about to have a “complete nervous breakdown.”

Lionel said, “I keep saying, ‘Calm down. When the baby comes, then your nervous breakdown will start, you know.’”

Richie is enjoying life, gushing, “I mean, my life is so full right now. I mean, 39 years ago was ‘We Are the World: The Greatest Night in Pop,’ and now here it is on Netflix and is doing amazing, number one around the world. And then we’ve got my Sofie — my baby’s now having a baby. What the heck is going on?

“I’m going to tour with Earth, Wind & Fire again this this summer and it’s just a great time, and of course another great season of ‘American Idol,’’ Lionel added. “I mean, come on.”

Lionel reflected on the incredible talent this season and praised winner Abi Carter, who he thinks is just getting started with her potential!