Camila Cabello is opening up about her love life!

Chatting with Dax Shepard on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, the singer revealed she lost her virginity to Matthew Hussey when she was 20.

Cabello, now 27, recalled meeting the relationship coach on the “Today” show in 2018.

"I was outside where they have the TV with the scripts," she said. "I had actually listened to his podcast before. I listened to his podcast before as a fan because he had, like, a dating podcast."

She told him, "Oh, my God. I'm such a big fan," and they went out to dinner that night.

Camila, who is dropping the new album “C, XOXO” next month, told Dax, "That was my first relationship. It was late for my first time… I was like, 'Oh, my God. I've never had a boyfriend.'"

She pointed out that at the time she had “literally eight songs that were, like, basically, lonely. I am so lonely."

When Shepard asked if she had been having sex prior to having a boyfriend, she said, "No. That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21… It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.”

She called Hussey, now 36, a “great partner.”

"He was a really great person,” she explained, “It was like the perfect first relationship. Really expanded my world because he wasn't in my industry, too. It was like, 'Oh, my God. Have you ever seen ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’? And have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?' He just really expanded my references."

The couple split in 2019, and she moved on with Shawn Mendes. They dated on and off until 2023.