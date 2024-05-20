Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rena Sofer and Sanford Bookstaver are giving their marriage another go!

The “General Hospital” actress and the director were married in 2003, but divorced in 2017.

After rekindling their romance, they got engaged in 2019 and said “I do” over the weekend.

Rena, 55, wrote on Instagram, “This weekend on what would have been our 21st wedding anniversary I got to Re-Marry my best friend @sbookstaver once again! The journey we are about to begin is the most exciting adventure, in a new state and town, but most thrilling is that we get to do it together as husband and wife!”

She went on, “The three years we spent apart were humbling and heartbreaking but vital to us finding each other again. The love I have for you now is the foundation of my life. I can’t imagine another moment NOT walking through life with you hand in hand and our hearts entwined.”

Sofer insisted, “You are the love of my life, and it’s not ‘oops we did it again’ but I’m so grateful we did it again!❤️❤️❤️”

Sanford, 50, posted his own message, sharing, “This Saturday would have been our 21st Wedding Anniversary. We were divorced for a few years, spent time apart working on ourselves, and then came back together stronger than ever. I remarried my best friend and soulmate again! Life with you has never been better, and I’m the luckiest man alive to get to spend the rest of my life with you @rena.sofer Here’s the a brand new lifetime together and to all@of our new adventures. I love you more than anything in the world.”

Famous friends congratulated the couple.

Hilarie Burton posted, “Congratulations!!!” and Michelle Stafford dropped heart emojis.

Denise Richards commented, “Congrats!!! So Happy for you❤️” and Krysten Ritter shared, “I love this so much ❤️.”

Katrina Bowden gushed, “Congrats you two ❤️ you are perfect for eachother.”

Back in 2019, Rena announced their engagement.

She wrote at the time, “What a weekend I’ve had!! HE ASKED ME AGAIN AND I SAID YES!!! @sbookstaver I have spent almost 19 years of my life with you and am so happy to spend the rest of my remaining years on this earth by your side. While I don’t recommend divorce as a marriage counseling tool, it sure worked for us! I love you more than anything!!!!”