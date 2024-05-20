Instagram

“Vampire Diaries” alum Nina Dobrev is recovering in a hospital after an accident.

On Monday, Dobrev revealed that she got into an accident while riding a motorbike.

She posted two photos, one of herself on a motorbike and one in a hospital bed with neck and knee braces.

She wrote, “How it started vs how it’s going 🤕.”

On her Instagram Story, Dobrev posted another selfie at a hospital with a frown on her face.

She wrote, “I’m ok but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead.”