Getty Images

Colton Underwood, 31, and husband Jordan C. Brown have a baby on the way!

The couple shared the happy news on the “Daddyhood” podcast, and confirmed to Men’s Health they have a baby boy due in October via surrogate.

The former Bachelor also spoke to People, saying he and Brown “bonded” early over wanting to be dads.

He explained, “It's been such an incredible experience for us to go through this together, and I cannot wait to watch Jordan become a dad.”

The road to fatherhood hasn’t always been easy for the couple and they faced fertility issues.

Colton told People, “I think outside of the LGBTQ+ matters — the obvious discrimination and what's at stake for us — straight couples too, need to stop putting the blame on the women. I think that's one thing that I could at least say, from two men going through this, is I've had some fertility issues and struggles, and I don't think a lot of men openly talk about that.”

Underwood said he suffered from low sperm count, explaining, “I mean right away, my husband gets his results back for his sperm count and he had incredible, great numbers, and I got mine back and all my sperm was dead. And I think immediately I was just like, 'Oh, what does this mean? It means I'm sterile and can't have kids now.' And it was not a great feeling.”

He told Men’s Health he worked with doctors, and started a new protocol, and within six months his numbers improved.

Colton and Jordan were able to create and freeze embryos and eventually had a successful embryo transfer.

The reality star told People, “Our doctor actually let our surrogate tell us, which I thought was so special. She got to text us and share the exciting news, and it was such a moment of, I think, relief for us. We're so fortunate and lucky to have her, but her to make us feel a part of it too, it was really special.”

Now, they are getting ready to welcome their son.

“I love Jordan’s approach, it just isn't for me. He has all of the baby apps on his phone, he has all of the baby books next to his nightstand, and has been reading them every night before bed,” he said, adding, “I'm just more so doing research on my own, talking to people, sort of building community in a social way, versus the educational route that he's doing.”

The former NFL player also shared what he’s looking forward to the most. “Just bonding with my child, holding him, feeding him, changing him, wrapping him. I still have my same blanket that I went home from the hospital in, so I've kept it with me this entire time. Wrapping him in that and just loving on him and showing him the world, and being able to watch Jordan hold and feed him and having late nights and early mornings and all of the things that come with being a dad is what I'm looking forward to.”