John Legend Was ‘Stage Husband’ for Chrissy Teigen’s SI Swimsuit Shoot (Exclusive)

On Monday, John Legend stepped out for “The Voice,” where he brought along his favorite advisors, oldest kids Luna and Miles, for the Top 5 finale performances.

“Extra” spoke with John, who dished on celebrating Miles’ 6th birthday over the weekend at Monster Jam with his kindergarten pals.

The party at SoFi Stadium was a “blast” for Miles, who is “still very into trucks and cars and dinosaurs.”

As for his kids being at “The Voice,” Legend said, “They love seeing the first week of lives and now they’re back for the finale. I’m excited for them to see how Team Legend is going to show up. We're gonna show up and show out tonight."

He shared his advice to his team, explaining, “You can't beat the other person, you have to just be the best version of yourself... The standard is excellence, the standard is being the best you [that] you can be, and you can't worry about what everybody else does."

He continued, "I tell my artists, 'Focus on who you are. You came in here with a vision of the type of music you want to make, and America bought that vision to the point that they asked you to be in the finale of this show... You just gotta do the best you can, give everything, show your passion, show your connection.'"

John’s wife Chrissy Teigen just graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, doing the photo shoot at their home.

Legend gushed, "I was so proud," adding, “I was there for the photo shoot… I know the photographer very well, Yu Tsai, and the whole team at SI team has been there for a long time… The whole team is like family to us, and so it was such a warm, like familial experience being around for the shoot and doing it at our house. Chrissy just felt so comfortable, we all felt so comfortable, and the photos came out so beautifully."

Asked how Chrissy put him to work on set, John said, "Oh, I was there. I was cheering her on. I was 'ooh-ing and aah-ing.' And then Yu Tsai was asking me which [photos] were my favorites, and I was showing him what my favorites were. So, you know, I was there stage-husbanding.”