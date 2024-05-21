Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Atlas’ Co-Star Simu Liu Makes Her Lose It! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez and her “Atlas” co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu hit the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of their movie.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the trio, who were “celebrating” the fact that they were all together.

Jennifer explained, “We did the movie, it was on green screen, and we had a lot of alone time. I had a lot of alone [time], like eight weeks alone. I’m enjoying this. I have been enjoying doing the press with these guys and joking around with them and talking to them and getting to know [them].”

Continuing to rave about her co-stars, J.Lo said, “I had such a great time working with each one of them. They’re such amazing actors and there’s something about being on set with great actors. When you really look in each other’s eyes and you know what you’re supposed to do and you do it, it’s very fulfilling.”

Simu Liu dished on what his girlfriend thought of his villain look, revealing that she thought he looked like a “f**kboy from ‘Jersey Shore.’”

Lopez couldn’t help but laugh at his response!

Sterling said he did the movie for his son Amaré. He shared, “He’s always said, ‘Dad, you never do anything that are specifically for kids…’ I wanted to be able to take him to the film to see something, or at last we’ll watch it at home… It’s a great family movie.”