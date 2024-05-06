Met Gala 2024: Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Sheer Custom Schiaparelli Dress

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez was turning heads on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet in a figure-hugging sheer gown.

This year’s theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the singer stepped out in a silver Schiaparelli Haute Couture halter dress featuring an adorned neckline.

On the red carpet, Lopez told Vogue the look featured 2.5 million beads, 800 hours of work, and four butterfly wings.

Lopez, who is a co-chair at the event, accessorized with a necklace, earrings, bracelet, and a ring by Tiffany and Co., and wore her hair up in a high bun.

Over the weekend, she told “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi that she was excited to co-chair alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Getty Images

“I'm excited about it! It was a real honor to be asked and should be a beautiful night."

Sharing her favorite Met Gala memory, she revealed, "There was one year where Rihanna performed with Rickey Minor doing the orchestra... He was actually the bandleader on 'American Idol' for years... He took all of her songs and I guess together they collaborated on doing everything with an orchestra."