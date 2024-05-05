Jennifer Lopez Dishes on Her Favorite Met Gala Memory: 'There Was One Year...'

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, who is co-chair of Monday night's Met Gala, is more than ready!

She dished on some of what her role entails while talking to "Extra's" Mona Kosar Abdi, alongside "Atlas" co-stars Simu Liu — who is also attending the highly anticipated event — and Sterling K. Brown.

"There's a dinner that I have to go to," J.Lo dished. "There is somewhat of a rehearsal of some sort... I'm gonna discover it along with everyone else. I'm excited about it! It was a real honor to be asked and should be a beautiful night."

Sharing her favorite Met Gala memory, she revealed, "There was one year where Rihanna performed with Rickey Minor doing the orchestra... He was actually the bandleader on 'American Idol' for years... He took all of her songs and I guess together they collaborated on doing everything with an orchestra."

"They did them — like all her biggest hits — with an orchestra," J.Lo said admiringly, "and I just thought that was amazing."



Mona said she was sure Jennifer's co-stars in the sci-fi action thriller "Atlas" must be looking forward to what she will wear to the gala, the theme of which is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Simu chimed in with, "I'm excited," while Sterling complimented J.Lo by observing, "You create moments."

Simu remembered seeing Jennifer at a previous Met Gala, telling Mona, "My very first Met was 2021... I was so nervous. I was likem 'Should I go up to her and say I'm a fan?'"

Jennifer told him, "You should have," adding, "That night is all about that — going up and saying hi."