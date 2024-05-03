Getty Images

The so-called Oscars of fashion are upon us with the 2024 Met Gala! At the center of it all will be style icons Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez, who are both co-chairs of the event.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosa Abdi caught up with Adam Glassman to talk about what’s in store. Adam said of Zendaya and J.Lo, “It is their evening and they will be the first people up the stairs after Anna Wintour.”

The ladies will be joined by fellow co-chairs Chris Hemsworth, who Adam expects to go “classic, elegant and chic” with his look, and Bad Bunny, who could get more playful with his attire.

There will be tons of A-listers high (heel) stepping up those stairs to this year’s theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Glassman said of the theme, “I interpret it as being pretty, and florally and glamorous. It really is about reawakening fashion so I think we are going to see a lot of vintage pieces,” adding that it will be about bringing the pieces “back to life.”

Could we see a Sleeping Beauty? Adam thinks someone will go with a princess-inspired gown, but not Zendaya, who dressed as Cinderella for the Met Gala in 2019.

As for colors, Glassman shared, “I think we will see a lot of green, we are going to see a lot of red, the inspiration really is garden, so roses. Beautiful spring greens, like baby grass green. I think someone is going to wear a dress of all grass, I suspect something like that.”

Met fixture Rihanna teased to “Extra” she’s keeping it “real simple” with her look this year.

Other celebs expected are Sarah Jessica Parker and Lauren Sanchez, who will make her Met debut in an Oscar de la Renta dress.

The gala will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6. You can watch the livestream here, starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.