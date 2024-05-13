Jennifer Lopez’s Surprise Confession: She’s ‘Super Shy’! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez went totally sheer in a stunning Schiaparelli gown at the Met Gala, but she’s got a surprise revelation!

“Extra’s” spoke with Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with J.Lo and her “Atlas” with co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu, and Jennifer shared that she actually gets "super shy" at events like the Met!

She explained, “I know people think that’s a crazy thing to say. I get super closed off… super friendly but also super shy. I think people read it like, ‘Oh, she’s like maybe standoffish or something like that,’ but it’s not that.”

In “Atlas,” Jennifer plays a government analyst in a far-off world, getting help from artificial intelligence to take on a robot warrior.

Has the sci-fi thriller made the cast more wary of AI?

Lopez commented, “I am. I’m worried about that. I think it’s a scary thing and we have to kind of be careful about it and really think about where it’s going.”

Sterling admitted he has “never trusted” Siri.

Simu added, “For me, it’s that she’s listening... You’ll have a full conversation about something and the next day, you’ll see an ad for it.”

Jennifer also dished on what it was like filming some “intense” scenes all alone in a box against a green screen.

She said, “I thought it would be me, by myself, do the takes, be so fast, don’t have to worry about anybody else not remembering their lines… First day, you’re falling through the planets. It’s all going crazy. Now, your leg’s broke… It was so high-intensity every day, and without having another actor kind of to give you half the energy, it’s just all you. I was exhausted. I would leave the ‘Atlas’ set limping.”