Backgrid

Years after they were linked, it seems like Padma Lakshmi is giving it another go with poet Terrance Hayes.

The two were spotted holding hands while walking around the SoHo district in NYC.

Just months ago, Padma was romantically linked to “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris after they were photographed holding hands while crossing the street in NYC.

In November, a source told People magazine, “They met through work. They are developing something together and are getting to know each other.”

“It's very new," the insider noted.

In 2021, Padma revealed that she was “single” after she was spotted kissing Terrance in NYC.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” a viewer inquired about her dating life and asked Padma if she’s “still into poetry.”

Padma told host Andy Cohen she’s always been a fan of poetry regardless of who she’s seeing.