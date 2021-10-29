Padma Lakshmi Reveals She’s Single Again

Getty Images

After rumors of a summer romance, Padma Lakshmi is declaring herself single.

The star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday, and a viewer inquired about her dating life. The fan also asked if she’s “still into poetry,” referencing photos of Padma and poet Terrance Hayes, 49, holding hands over the summer.

According to DailyMail.com, Lakshmi insisted, “I’m single,” while telling host Andy Cohen she’s always been a fan of poetry regardless of who she’s seeing.

Padma was promoting her new Hulu docuseries “Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition.” Cohen asked if it was inspired by late chef Anthony Bourdain.

She said, “Tony was a friend for 20 years and his writing was a great inspiration to me.” She noted, however, “Our show is much different, but I love the comparison. It’s just different.”

The 51-year-old also spilled on which celebrity friends are surprisingly good in the kitchen: Ali Wong and Michelle Buteau!