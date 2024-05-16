Olivia Munn Wants Son to Know She ‘Fought to Be Here’ Amid Breast Cancer Battle

ABC News

Olivia Munn became emotional on “Good Morning America” Thursday, detailing her battle with breast cancer.

Munn was diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer last year, and has undergone a double mastectomy, a hysterectomy, a oophorectomy, and other surgeries.

Speaking with Michael Strahan, she explained, "You never know what's going on in someone's life. Privately, people are battling things that you'd never know."

Olivia, who shares son Malcolm, 2, with John Mulaney, told Michael that when she got the cancer news, "Honestly, I just thought of my baby."

Michael asked why it was important to document her journey. Getting emotional, Munn answered, "If I didn't make it, I wanted my son when he got older to know that I fought to be here. That I tried my best."

Strahan told her she was going to make him cry.

She continued, “You want the people in your life, you want the people who don’t understand what’s going on right now, to know you did everything you could to be here.”

The actress also spoke of John’s support, saying, “He’s honestly just the best human being. He comes to everything in life with so much compassion and understanding.”

She said the one problem they have is that he’s so funny she has to say, “Leave the room,” because she’s going to “literally pop a stitch.”

Olivia also opened up about the couple expanding their family.

Before her hysterectomy, Munn went through an egg retrieval, which led to two healthy embryos.

“We really just hope that it works out for us to have another baby. We just want one more,” she said, fighting back tears. “I’m not going to ask for too much more in this life, just one more baby.”

Olivia’s battle isn’t over yet. Doctors want her to start taking a drug to reduce cancer-growing hormones in the body.

Previously, she opted for a hysterectomy over a drug that left her completely exhausted.

Now, she says, “I have been so aggressive. I did everything they told me to do. I did all the big surgeries. And now I’m saying, ‘Do I have to do this extra drug?’ It is just so tiring — these drugs are so tiring.”

Munn, however, will continue to fight. “I know that I’m going to stay aggressive, I know I’m going to do it, I’m just surprised that I’m just asking for anything less than aggressive. It just feels nonstop, because it is nonstop.”