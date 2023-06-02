Padma Lakshmi Announces ‘Top Chef’ Exit

Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi is leaving “Top Chef.”

Padma, who has hosted the Bravo cooking competition since 2006, revealed the news in a Twitter post Friday.

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave ‘Top Chef,’” she wrote.

“Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food.”

“After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly.”

Padma went on to share with her followers that this change is about making time for other ventures.

“I feel it’s time to move on and need to make space for ‘Taste the Nation,’ my books and other creative pursuits.”

In addition to hosting and executive producing “Top Chef,” Padma was also one of its judges. The show has seen great success since she joined it in its second season. It has earned 17 nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Competition, winning the trophy in 2010 for its sixth season.