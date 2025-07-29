Robin Roberts has been missing from “Good Morning America” for the past few days, and on Tuesday, she revealed the major reason for her absence!

Along with a pic of herself with wife Amber Laign doing volunteer work, she wrote on Instagram, “We’re in #Rwanda as guests of @inmuwetrust_ & @giantsofafrica celebrating young basketball players across Africa. Every last Saturday in the month in Rwanda is a national day of service.”

Roberts and Laign are also in Africa to celebrate their relationship. She wrote, “Wonderful way for the two of us to celebrate 20 years as a couple.”

They began dating in 2005 after meeting on a blind date.

Amber also shared her own Instagram video, writing, “Robin and I celebrated our 20-year anniversary in a way we’ll never forget — in Rwanda, with Giants of Africa, surrounded by the energy, joy, and spirit of youth from 20 African countries. 🇷🇼✨.

“From dancing to community service that touched our hearts, this experience reminded us what truly matters: connection, purpose, and giving back,” Amber added. “We’re beyond grateful to have shared this milestone in such a powerful and uplifting way. Thank you, Giants of Africa, for letting us be part of something so meaningful. 🧡.”

It is unknown when Robin will be back on the air at “Good Morning America.”

Last month, Robin dished on their summer plans, telling People magazine, “We’re [actually going] to Rwanda. Because we wanted to celebrate that way, because our time together has been an adventure. And we thought what better way than to be with the gorillas ... in Rwanda?”

As for the secret to their relationship, Amber said, “We keep it fresh. You’ve got to keep it fresh, have our little date nights.”

In 2023, the couple tied the knot after 18 years together.