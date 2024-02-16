Prince Harry is opening up about his father King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

“Good Morning America’s” Will Reeve caught up with Harry in Canada to talk about the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations, but also inquired about his dad.

Reeve asked how Harry learned of Charles’ diagnosis, and Harry said, "I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could."

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024 @GMA

He continued, "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

As for the outlook on Charles’ health, Harry insisted, "That stays between me and him."

The Prince did, however, venture to say the diagnosis could bring the family closer amid an ongoing royal rift.

Asked if it could have a "reunifying effect,” he said, "Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure.”

Referring to Invictus families he works with, Harry continued, “Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together."

Despite hoping to reunify with the family, Harry still lives across the pond.

He said of being so far away from his father during this time, "I have my own family, as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is. I've got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 that Charles had been diagnosed with a “form of cancer” and that he was undergoing “regular treatments.”

Harry flew to the U.K. soon after for a brief visit with the King.

On February 10, King Charles spoke out for the first time since his diagnosis.

He said in a statement, “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.”

The monarch continued, “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”