King Charles III Diagnosed with Cancer

Getty Images

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Palace said in an Instagram statement, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”



The message continued, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The Palace said that Charles was “grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention” and that the monarch “remains wholly positive about his treatment.”



The statement went on, “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”