Getty Images

Nearly two weeks after her abdominal surgery, Kate Middleton has been discharged.

In a statement from Kensington Palace, they said, “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.”

Along with sharing that Kate is “making good process,” they added, “The Princess and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they provided.”

The statement ended, “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

On the same day of the announcement, King Charles was also sent home from the hospital after undergoing “corrective surgery” for an enlarged prostate.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.”

The statement went on, “He would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.”

Charles opted to leave the hospital through the front entrance and was photographed leaving with his wife Queen Camilla.

The royals announced Middleton’s medical procedure January 17, posting on X, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

According to People magazine, Kate’s medical issues were noncancerous.