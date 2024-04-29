Instagram

Justin Bieber is getting in touch with his emotions.

Over the weekend, Bieber posted a carousel of photos, including two close-ups of himself with tears in his eyes.

In response to the photos, Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber commented, “A pretty crier.”

Justin didn’t provide a caption for the Instagram, so it is unclear what caused him to tear up.

Bieber also posted photos of himself smiling in a separate post.

Last month, Hailey blasts “false” gossip that they were struggling with marital issues.

The model took to Instagram Stories to write, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…”

She continued, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Before Hailey’s Instagram, her dad Stephen Baldwin sparked some speculation about their marriage.

Stephen shared a post on his Stories from All Things Possible Ministry founder Victor Marx who was asking for prayers for the couple.

Victor’s post included a video of Justin playing guitar and singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever,” along with text over the video that reads, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

He wrote in the caption, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get.”

Referencing his own wife Eileen and Stephen’s wife Kennya, he continued, “Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”