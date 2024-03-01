Chatham County Sheriff's Office

Alaia Baldwin Aronow, sister of Hailey Bieber, was allegedly in a wild fight last weekend that involved throwing a used tampon.

“Extra” has learned Alaia was arrested in Georgia on February 24 for simple assault, simple battery, battery, and criminal trespass.

Us Weekly reports the drama went down at Club Elan in Savannah after Alaia entered an employee restroom to “change her tampon” after she was asked to use the public bathroom instead.

According to the police report obtained by the magazine, Alaia “assaulted” three employees by pulling on a security guard’s hair and kicking another. She is also accused of throwing a used tampon at a female employee who entered the restroom to check on her.

Afterward, she was kicked out of the bar and allegedly told police that she was “defending herself” during the altercation.

Alaia is Hailey’s older sister and the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and his wife Kennya. She is married to producer Andrew Aronow and they share a 3-year-old daughter, Iris.

The arrest news comes after Stephen publicly asked for prayers for Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber.

He took to Instagram Stories to share a post from All Things Possible Ministry founder Victor Marx asking for prayers for the couple.

Victor’s post included a video of Justin playing guitar and singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever,” along with text over the video that reads, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

He wrote in the caption, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get.”

Referencing his own wife Eileen and Stephen’s wife Kennya, he continued, “Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”