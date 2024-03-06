Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is shutting down the rumors about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

The model took to Instagram Stories to write, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…”

She continued, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Hailey’s dad Stephen Baldwin may have sparked the new speculation about the famous couple.

Last week, he shared a post on his Stories from All Things Possible Ministry founder Victor Marx who was asking for prayers for the couple.

Victor’s post included a video of Justin playing guitar and singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever,” along with text over the video that reads, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

He wrote in the caption, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get.”

Referencing his own wife Eileen and Stephen’s wife Kennya, he continued, “Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

Stephen offered no further explanation for the post.

While it seems to be unrelated to their health, some fans were concerned the couple was facing more medical issues.

Hailey shared in 2022 that she had suffered a blood clot in her brain, and the same year Justin was forced to cancel his tour after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

While the post sparked speculation about the couple, they were just photographed leaving Churchome Church at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on February 28.