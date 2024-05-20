Getty Images

Adele is ready to be a mom again!

The singer announced the news Friday at her Las Vegas residency “Weekends with Adele” at Caesars Palace.

DailyMail.com reports the 36-year-old told the crowd, “Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”

Adele, who is married to Rich Paul, continued, “With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?”

The Grammy winner is already the mother of son Angelo, 11, from her first marriage to Simon Konecki, and is the stepmother of Rich’s daughter Reonna, who just graduated from Clark Atlanta University.

Adele told the audience, “It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend. So, I love you darling.”

This isn’t the first time Adele has talked about wanting another child.

Last year, she was talking baby names with a pregnant audience member and revealed that Rich likes the name Parker for a girl, and she fancies Ray.

Adele and Rich have been together since 2021.