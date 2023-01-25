Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Hamlin on Battling Chronic Illness

Getty Images

Delilah Hamlin, daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, is opening up about her chronic illness.

The 24-year-old shared a photo of herself hooked up to an IV on Instagram Stories and talked about the mental and physical challenges she has faced. In the past, she revealed she suffered from Lyme disease and the Epstein–Barr virus.

"I haven't really spoken on my health lately & if you're new here you're probably confused but for the past few years I've been struggling with autoimmune/ chronic illness issues that I've been silently battling and overcoming."

Instagram

She added, "It's definitely been tough mentally alongside physically. I've kind of kept quiet because I don't want to be put in a 'sick' role."

Delilah said, "I've faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know that I'm going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I've gone through and what I've learned with you."

She went on to share a quote from Joel Osteen that said, “When you feel as though the pressure is too much, it's because you're stronger than you think. You’ll never discover how strong you really are until you face pressure that you've never faced. It may seem unbearable, but the fact that God allowed it means you can handle it.”

The quote went on, “He didn't say He'd make a way of escape so you could run from it, but so you can 'endure it' God wouldn't allow you to get in that pressure if he hadn't designed you to handle it. You will always be able to bear whatever comes your way.”

She also thanked Dripp IV Therapy for the help.

More than a year ago, Delilah opened up to followers about a Xanax overdose. At the time, she said she was overprescribed, which left her dependent on the prescription and later caused her to OD.