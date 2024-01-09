Brendan Wixted for Cosmopolitan

Lisa Rinna is baring all for the cover of Cosmopolitan’s “Sex After 60” issue.

In the issue, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum got candid about her sex life.

She admitted, “I have not always been this in touch with my sexuality at all. I grew up very repressed, like everybody did in the ’60s. It just wasn’t something that nice girls did or talked about or flaunted, especially not in Medford, Oregon, where I was raised. You’re just a good girl, and you don’t say how you feel; you just try to be quiet. You can see how well that went for me. I rebelled, certainly after a while. But I toed the line really well for a very long time, even when I first met Harry.”

Rinna also explained how her sex life has changed as the years have gone by. She said, “It’s an interesting question because as we age, our hormones change and we change. I mean, we’re not procreating. It really goes back to procreation. And when you’re ovulating, the universe says you need to make a baby and you’re sexual. So, I think it’s really interesting when you go through menopause. I know it’s a drag for people to talk about menopause, and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s a dirty secret and we don’t want to talk about it.’ But the truth is, you change. You’re not about making a baby. So, you’re not as crazy sexually driven — you just aren’t. I’m a big proponent of hormones, because I think that without them, life is just f*cking miserable. They have been really helpful in my being able to stay feeling good about myself.”

Brendan Wixted for Cosmopolitan

Rinna also opened up about using hormone replacement therapy. She noted, “I didn’t take hormones in the beginning of menopause, and I was really suffering. Everything you can go through, I was going through it. I couldn’t sleep, the hot flashes, everything, and I was anxious and angry and just a mess… My doctor said it was safe for me personally and was actually going to protect me from breast cancer and ovarian cancer and other things. That was eight years ago, and I haven’t looked back. And listen, if I’m going to have a better life by taking them, I’m going to do it. If you took my hormones away, I would kill you, probably. I really think they’re helpful in so many ways.”

Lisa and her husband Harry Hamlin make it a priority to keep it hot in the bedroom. She emphasized, “Life goes by like a freight train and you have to make time as a couple, even just to go to dinner but also to have sex, to have a sex night, or maybe go to a hotel. You have to create that. And we have really been very diligent about doing that over the last 25 years.”

Though they have gotten older, they haven’t been limited sexually. She said, “We really have great sex together, and we always have. It’s just that maybe it doesn’t happen quite as often as it did when you’re in your 30s and in your 20s, I would say. And I think that’s normal.”