Lisa Rinna on Life After ‘RHOBH’ & If She’d Do Reality TV Again (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lisa Rinna is keeping busy after her exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Lisa, who has no regrets about stepping away from the Bravo show after eight seasons.

She said, “I love everything that I get to do. I feel like I’m so fortunate in this business to get to work… Every job I’ve had, I’ve enjoyed it.”

As for how life has changed since leaving the show, Lisa commented, “Life is great.”

“Life is so fun! I’ve been traveling. I’ve been to Paris a number of times. I’ve been to London. I’m having a ball,” Rinna went on. “It’s spring, so you just feel good in springtime and rebirth and I'm very honored and pleased. I use the word ‘honored’ because I feel so blessed to live the life we live and do all the things that I’ve gotten to do.”

Lisa noted she ehas been in the entertainment business for “34 years,” starring on shows like “Days of Our Lives” and “Melrose Place.”

She noted, “I’ve had a lot of iterations of Lisa Rinna… so I’m excited to see and be in this next iteration.”

Could that next iteration be a reality show with her husband Harry Hamlin?

She answered, “I have done a fabulous CR Fashion Book interview where they asked if I would go back to reality television and I said, ‘Never say never.’”

“I remember when I did the soaps and I left ‘Days of Our Lives’ and they said, ‘Would you ever do it again?’ I said, ‘Well, you never say never, you know?’ I probably would visit Billie Reed, who’s the character I played on ‘Days of Our Lives’ forever… I say yes to almost everything, so for me, it’s hard for me to say no. That’s why I say ‘never say never.’ But I see myself acting again. I’m an actor. Let’s really go back to what I came into this business to do, was to act.”

She teased, “There may be something in the works that will be very exciting that I can share sooner rather than later.”

Lisa also dished on her secret to staying so fit and fabulous at age 59.

She pointed out, “It’s very psychological. I refuse to age gracefully. I love my Jamie Lee Curtis, but I am not Jamie Lee Curtis. I’m the opposite, and I will do everything I can to stay fresh as a daisy.”

As for some of her beauty secrets, Lisa commented, “It really does come down to, ‘Are you happy in your life or are you not?’ When you are happy and feeling good, you look better.”

She emphasized, “If you look good and you take care of yourself, you’re most likely going to feel better.”