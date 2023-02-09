Lisa Vanderpump on ‘RHOBH’ Return Rumors & Lisa Rinna’s Exit (Exclusive)

Getty

Lisa Vanderpump is launching Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” running a restaurant empire, and enjoying life as a grandma!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour sat down with Lisa to talk about it all and whether she could return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” now that Lisa Rinna is out.

Of possibly returning to the franchise, Lisa said, “I did tweet ‘Ding dong.’ And then I went to Paris two days later and who was there but Lisa Rinna!”

Lisa revealed that they “politely ignored each other.” She emphasized, “There’s nothing to discuss. She didn’t treat me well on the show and we were old friends, but I think she had that problem with a couple of other people as well.”

Though Lisa hasn’t been watching the last few seasons, she isn’t surprised by Lisa’s exit.

She commented, “I heard she got booed at BravoCon, so I don’t know whose choice it was, really. I try not to get involved in it. I shouldn’t have tweeted ‘Ding dong,’ but I did. There’s a lot of things I shouldn’t do but I’ve done.”

As for what amount of money would be needed to bring Lisa back on the show, she quipped, “I can’t be bought.”

Lisa also gushed about being a grandma to grandson Teddy, saying, “It is a pleasure to have this beautiful baby and have complete access to this baby like he’s my own, but I have none of the responsibility.”

Lisa made sure to show some love to her daughter Pandora, calling her “a wonderful, natural mother.”

Vanderpump became a grandma around the same time she broke her leg after a horse-riding accident.

She recalled, “It was terrible and it was completely devastating. I’ve ridden for so many years, and then my horse fell over once we were cantering and I broke my leg in, I think, it was seven places. So that was a bit of a wakeup call.”

Though Lisa has recovered, she isn’t back in the saddle yet. She admitted, “I think there’s a certain amount of PTSD when it comes to having such a bad accident, but you know, we’ll have to wait and see.”

The aftermath of the accident will also be seen in the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

She teased what to expect, saying, “This season, it feels like we’re back to where we should be. The stories are a little bit more mature, I have to say, as we see them struggle to grow up. There are stories that are real issues, divorce and separating, splitting up assets, opening up businesses. There’s been quite a complex, complicated circle this year. ”

The trailer for the new season brought some attention to Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s split. Lisa commented, “I think they started off in a good place, but where they ended up wasn’t so ideal, shall we say.”