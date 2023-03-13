Kyle Richards Reacts to Lisa Rinna Being at Same Oscars Party (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kyle Richards spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert as she arrived for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Richards opened up about fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna attending the same party, and gushed about being “so excited” for her “Halloween” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar nomination.

She said of Rinna, “Well, last event we were at was the People's Choice Awards. It was awkward for everybody, but honestly… I'm just trying to move forward and, you know, I care about all thesewomen in the cast including my sister, regardless of the difficult times we've had. So no, you know, we can be here tonight and say hello and have a good time. I mean, if you see anyone being arrested and dragged out, we could talk about that then, but right now… I have high hopes.”

Kyle shared, “I'm feeling better than I was after the reunion, that's for sure. It took me a while to recover from that, but I'm feeling good going into Season 13, which we just started… I personally had to say I'm going to have to just delete everything from last season because it was honestly very painful, so I'm just hoping for a better time this season. I want to have, like, fun. Of course there's always drama, but I want to have some fun, too. I don't think I had any fun last season. I can't think of one time, actually.”

Kyle added, “It's always been, you know, fun and difficult, you know, a little balance of both, but last year was just totally difficult for me.”

Her husband Mauricio Umansky has been there for her through it all. He said, “She's awesome. She just handles everything. She's such a pro and, you know, the way she handles everything, and she's just great.”

Kyle smiled, joking, “You think he's trained? ‘She's a pro, she's great, yeah, I'll just support her, yeah, yeah.’ Spoken like a true husband.”

As for Jamie Lee Curtis, who went on to take home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Kyle said, “I'm most excited honestly about Jamie Lee Curtis… I just feel so excited about her nomination that I think that's what I'm thinking about the most tonight. I just really want her to win, even though I know everyone's a winner that's nominated, but I really want her to win. I just love her so much, and it's really deserved so I'm excited for her.”