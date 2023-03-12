Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up on Oscars Red Carpet (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis stunned in a sparkly Dolce & Gabbana gown on the Oscars 2023 red carpet!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Jenn Lahmers spoke with Jamie, who pointed out that she dressed like an Oscar in case she didn’t win one!

She quipped, “I thought if there's a pretty picture of me dressed like an Oscar, sort of second to winning one.”

Jamie got emotional, reflecting on being nominated in the same category as her mom, Janet Leigh, in 1961 for “Psycho.”

She said, “I mean… it is really nice beautiful, beautiful.”

When asked if she was carrying anything that belonged to her late mom, Jamie commented, “Not tonight… I'm really carrying the goodwill really mostly of my friends my family and my friends who want this for me more than I want it and my close friends my, my people… They're rooting for me in a way that I can't even root for myself… They threw a party for me [at] Dear Jane’s, my friend's restaurant in the marina they threw a beautiful party…you know, I don't allow that… I'm a little like, ‘No, no, no, too much attention and I allowed it to happen and it felt really good.”

This year, Jamie is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work on “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She noted, “This is a moment to take in because if this isn't a moment to take in I'm in trouble because then what is? It's a moment and I'm sort of in my body, I'm in my mind… I'm here with my friend, Heidi.”

Of her friendship with publicist Heidi Schaeffer, Jamie dished, “Heidi Schaeffer and I’ve been friends for a really long time.”