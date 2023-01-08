Harry Hamlin Defends Wife Lisa Rinna: 'Never Been a Bully to Anyone at Any Time'

Getty Images

Just days after announcing her exit from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Lisa Rinna hit the red carpet Saturday night with her husband Harry Hamlin at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Harry was there as one of the stars of “80 for Brady," the story of four older best friends — played by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno — who took a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their idol, Tom Brady, in action.

Talking to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, Harry shared that Lisa's decision to exit her franchise was a good one. "Oh, that is heaven," he said supportively. "She had an amazing run on that show. I think she elevated it. She kicked ass on that show."

"All good things come to an end," he went on. "Time to move on and do something else."

When Melvin asked Harry how it felt hearing his wife described as Hollywood's biggest bully, he admitted, "I have to laugh at that because little Lisa Rinna from Medford, Oregon, is not a bully, has never been a bully to anyone any time. I have known her for 30 years — that’s someone else’s projection."

How would he describe her? “She is the sweetest thing ever," he said. "Never once has an untrue thing come out of her mouth… She is salt of earth."

So what about the clip of her throwing a glass at dinner? “She was defending me at that moment — that was defending Harry.”

In "80 for Brady," Harry plays a former football pro who has eyes for Jane Fonda’s character.

He is a Brady fan, too! Harry said, “You go with the GOATs, right?"

As for Harry's most memorable part of the movie, he stated the obvious: “Making out with Jane Fonda was probably pretty memorable.”