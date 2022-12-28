Tom Brady Celebrates Belated Christmas with His Kids

Getty Images

Tom Brady took to Instagram Stories to share some photos from his belated Christmas celebration with his three children.

Brady spent Christmas day with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Cardinals 19 to 16, and caught up on some quality time with his kiddos this week.

On Tuesday, Brady posted a pic of Jack, his 15-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, alongside Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, his two children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, in front of the Christmas tree.

In another photo, Benjamin showed off his novelty socks, with the message “do not disturb” on one foot and “I’m gaming” on the other. Tom wrote, “This sums it up” with laughing emojis. Vivian got some fun socks, too! Hers read “just a girl who loves” on one foot and “horses” on the other. Brady commented, “And this one too” with heart emojis.

Brady also showed off their stockings, including what appeared to be two stockings for pets Lua and Fluffy.

The NFL superstar had recently opened up about traveling for Christmas and spending the belated holiday with his kids.

He shared on his “Let’s Go” podcast, “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.”

Tom said of seeing his kids afterward, “And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

Meanwhile, Gisele took the kids to her native Brazil for the holiday break. Along with posting a series photos, she wrote on Instagram, “Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!”