Cindy Ord/Bravo

After eight seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lisa Rinna is saying goodbye to the Bravo reality show!

In a statement to People magazine, Rinna confirmed, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Lisa’s exit comes after her contract expired following the show’s 12th season. It was a mutual decision between Rinna and Bravo.

A few months ago, “Extra” spoke with Lisa at the 2022 BravoCon, where she was booed and cheered onstage.

Rinna took it in stride, calling the boos the “greatest thing that ever happened to me.”

She laughed, adding, “I thought it was a rite of passage… I’ve been in this business for 32 years. I’ve never been booed in my life, and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s cool.’ Is there something wrong with me?”

Kathy Hilton recently called Lisa “the biggest bully in Hollywood” in a trailer for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

Of her reaction to the comment, Rinna said, “I laughed. I don’t think you can have a career in Hollywood for 32 years being mean.”

Rinna stressed the importance of just doing her job amid all the drama. She said, “We’re here to be honest and talk about what has happened. That is one of the biggest things that has ever happened to me in my life… My intention was to take Kathy out of that club and help her.”