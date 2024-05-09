Taylor Swift Takes Paris! How She Updated Her Eras Tour Show After ‘TTPD’

Getty Images

Taylor Swift just kicked off four nights in Paris with her Eras Tour!

The shows come on the heels of her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Changes were noticeable straight away in the intro, as USA Today reported she kicked off the night with a snippet from the song "The Tortured Poets Department.”

The star took the stage in a new look, debuting an orange bodysuit and jacket for the "Lover" set.

She told the crowd the show would span 18 years of music, a bump up from the 16 she covered previously.

Her first set dropped “Archer,” perhaps to make room for new music later in the show.

The paper reports she then moved on to her “Fearless” set with another new look. Swift traded in her gold outfit for a silver and black mini dress.

There is also news that Swift renovated the "Lover" house to make room for "TTPD."

Taylor then moved on to "Red," which was traditionally her sixth set. During that set she debuted a new shirt during "22" that said “This Is Not Taylor’s Version."

Swift followed up with her "Speak Now" set, but cut "Long Live" from the tracks.

She then launched into her "Reputation" era.