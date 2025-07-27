'The Bachelorette's' Hannah Brown Weds Adam Woolard in Dreamy French Ceremony

Instagram

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard exchanged "I dos" in a romantic wedding in France described as a short-and-sweet, quintessentially coastal ceremony on Saturday!

Hannah, 30, and Adam, 38, welcomed 101 guests at Domaine du Mont Leuze, a luxury hotel in Villefranche-sur-Mer on the Côte d'Azur in France that specializes in unforgettable weddings.

In an exclusive with People magazine, Hannah told the outlet, "We wanted something really timeless and classic, and really just the celebration of our love with our friends and family."

She went on the stress the importance of an "intimate" wedding, one that focused on the couple, but that made their invitees "feel loved and appreciated."

In photos exclusive to People, the bride — who came down the aisle to "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake — wears a "Cheyan" Mira Zwillinger gown from Mark Ingram Atelier, Jimmy Choo Staz Mesh Bow Pointed Pumps, and a long veil.

The groom smiles proudly in a sharp tux.

"I always knew I wanted to take up space on my wedding day because there's so many times in life, especially as women, that we feel like we need to be smaller," she explained of her beautiful, dramatic gown. "On my wedding day, I didn't want to feel that at all. I feel like a princess, and I feel like that's exactly how you should feel on your wedding day."

The couple of four years read both traditional and personal vows, exchanging rings from Ring Concierge and marching back up the aisle to Love Affair's "Everlasting Love."

Afterward, guests were serenaded by a saxophonist, dining on a French feast that included a summer truffle beef filet or sea bass, mussels, and shrimp, and a dessert of French sweets and a classic, white, American wedding cake with French vanilla mousse.