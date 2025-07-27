Destiny's Child Reunites at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Finale in Vegas!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Destiny's Child, b*tch!"

With that preface, Beyoncé closed her smash-hit Cowboy Carter tour in style — and with a little help from her friends!

The tour came to a close in Las Vegas Saturday night, ending with a surprise medley by Destiny's Child, with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joining Bey onstage to perform songs that included two of the record-breaking girl group's hits.

Dressed in matching gold ensembles well-suited to Vegas, the iconic trio strolled in unison down the catwalk, singing "Lose My Breath."

They supported Beyoncé on "Energy" from her album "Renaissance," going mute when the song demands. "Just me and my crew — big energy!" took on new meaning at Allegiant Stadium.

Their four-minute reunion — the group's first since a 2018 Coachella gig — ended with "Bootylicious."

The crowd could handle it, but just barely.

It had been a long dry spell for fans, with the ladies only coming together in recent years for Kelly's husband's 50th birthday, the premiere of the "Renaissance" concert film, and the opening of Williams' hit Broadway musical "Death Becomes Her."

The last of 32 stadium shows also included duets between Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z on "Crazy in Love" and a surprise appearance by Shaboozey for their duet "Sweet Honey Buckin'" from "Cowboy Carter."

The show brought out all the celebs, including Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Kaluuya, and more.