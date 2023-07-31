Margaret Josephs on Where She & Teresa Giudice Stand After ‘RHONJ’ Reunion (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs stepped out Saturday for Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon in Southampton, where she spoke to “Extra” about the aftermath of the explosive “RHONJ” reunion.

“I think the reunion said it all,” Josephs said when asked where she stands with Teresa Giudice today.

Margaret also clarified reports saying she was afraid to film with Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas.

“I never said I was afraid to film with him. I'm not afraid to film with anybody. I think my position on the show has shown that I don't live in fear, I just have standards.”

As for the drama between Teresa and Melissa and Joe Gorga that took an ultimate turn this past season, Margaret says she’s not optimistic that this family will be breaking bread together anytime soon.

“You know what? I always hold that hope for families reuniting, but I don't think there's any hope.”

She is hopeful, though, for a great new season of “RHONJ.”

“I think I go into every season the same: just be authentically myself,” said Josephs, who has been on the Bravo reality show since 2017. “These women are my friends — most of them I would say are my friends. I really do love them. And you know, hopefully most of us could get past things and just move it forward. That's what it's about, it's about a group of friends, opinionated women, and having a good time.”

The Soirée founder and businesswoman also weighed in on “RHONY” alum Bethenny Frankel's recent plea to get reality stars unionized in light of the SAG-AFTRA & WGA Strike.