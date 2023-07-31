Luann de Lesseps Teases Drama on ‘RHUGT:' 'RHONY' Legacy (Exclusive)

Getty

The Countess is back on our screens and having quite the adventure!

Luann de Lesseps temporarily traded in her glamorous New York City life for the small town of Benton, Illinois, for “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.” On the show,, currently airing on Bravo the socialites help spruce up the town, which has a population of just 7,000 people.

Recently, Luann reunited with more of her fellow iconic New York Housewives for “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy," “Extra” caught up with de Lesseps at Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon Saturday, where she revealed who caused the most drama on the “RHONY” reunion, filmed in St. Barts.

“Listen, with Sonja Morgan, me, Ramona [Singer], Dorinda [Medley], Kelly Bensimon and Kristen [Taekman] — the four OGs…” she said, trailing off. Sounds like a tie!

Luann hinted at some romance that went down on the island, saying, “There’s definitely going to be some more pirate action,” referencing the infamous French-speaking pirate storyline from the first “RHONY” cast trip to St. Barts during Season 5.

Luann also shared her thoughts on the new women of “The Real Housewives of New York”!

“I think they’re pretty fabulous. I like them,” de Lesseps said of the ladies starring on the rebooted Bravo show. “I think they’re beautiful, I think they’re fun, and let’s see what happens.”

Getty Images

And what does the Countess think about the reunion between two of her former “RHONY” castmates, Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel?