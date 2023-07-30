Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Jennifer Spinner on Engagement: 'A Crazy 12 Months'

Getty Images

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her fiancée Jennifer Spinner hit the Halsey House and Garden in the Hamptons Saturday for Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon.

The lovebirds talked to “Extra,” packing on the PDA and showing off their engagement rings on the carpet.

Getty Images

Braunwyn said she had just met Jennifer before this same event last year. “Here we are a year later, we’re living in Nashville and getting married.”

Jennifer added, "It’s been a crazy 12 months.” She remembered Braunwyn was sending her photos from the event last year.

The couple has set a date — October 19, 2024 — and are already deep in planning!

Jennifer admitted, “I would love to do the smallest wedding possible, but I have a huge family.”

Braunwyn chimed in, “I was thinking a small wedding with just close friends and family, but when you are marrying someone from Long Island, there is no such thing as a small family wedding… It’s gonna be fun… We already have the venue in Nashville."

Everything is moving forward in their relationship, and Braunwyn revealed she isn't looking back in other ways, either, confirming of a possible "RHOC" return, "I don’t think I would ever do that.”

Jennifer joked, “I don’t think I would be a good Househusband.”