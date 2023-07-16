Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Jennifer Spinner Engaged!

Getty Images

"RHOC's" Braunwyn Windham-Burke has popped the question to girlfriend Jennifer Spinner — and she said yes!

As People magazine reports exclusively, Windham-Burke recreated the couple's first date — including wearing the same outfit. They spent the day walking NYC's High Line, eating popsicles, and chatting, sharing their first kiss on the city's Little Island.

For the proposal, the couple indulged in a luxury picnic arranged by Under the Tree in 14th Street Park, complete with a surprise "Marry Me" sign.

Describing their first date of a year ago, Braunwyn told People, "By the end of the day, I was like, 'There's something about this woman, I'm know I'm going to be with her forever.' So it felt fitting to recreate that day, but now with me showing her, "Yes, I do want to be with you forever — and I have a ring to prove it!'"

The ring for Jennifer came from a Tennessee antique store. "She wanted more of a masculine-style ring, and she wanted it to be antique because she loves things with stories," Windham-Burke went on to tell People. "So I found this beautiful gold deco ring with her birthstone, which is a ruby, and four diamonds on the side."

Why now, after exchanging promise rings, sharing a Las Vegas commitment ceremony on Valentine's Day, and moving in together? Windham-Burke told the outlet it's because her divorce from Sean Burke is "about 80 days from wrapping."

It's the fairy-tale ending of which the former Housewife, 45, has been dreaming. "I've never been happier — Jen is my person."